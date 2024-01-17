Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 8,745.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,131,000 after purchasing an additional 676,000 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

