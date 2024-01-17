MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MYR Group stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.74. 14,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

