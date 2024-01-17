Myria (MYRIA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Myria has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $13.03 million and $4.02 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 9,733,131,658.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00823732 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,840,167.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

