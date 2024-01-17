Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.33)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $747-$753 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.38.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,748,000 after acquiring an additional 783,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 125.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 275,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212,232 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

