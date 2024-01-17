Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Napco Security Technologies worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

