Navcoin (NAV) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,369.26 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00130701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023696 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004347 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.