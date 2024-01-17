Needham & Company LLC Lowers Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $16.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.50 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 189.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

APLD opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 209,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 963,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

