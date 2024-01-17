Nervos Network Trading Up 6.1% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $145.27 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,754.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.24 or 0.00575924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00190244 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network's total supply is 44,043,463,625 coins and its circulating supply is 43,355,319,542 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network's official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network's official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

