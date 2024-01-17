Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $484.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.09.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

