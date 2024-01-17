New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 4,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

