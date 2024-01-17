New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $353.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $357.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.79 and a 200 day moving average of $321.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

