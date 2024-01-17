New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 3,300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

