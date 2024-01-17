New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,977,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 57.5% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 7,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.2% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:COP opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

