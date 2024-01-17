New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $22.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock worth $39,100,260. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $635.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $596.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $647.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.20%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

