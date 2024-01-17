New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

UPS stock opened at $154.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.70. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

