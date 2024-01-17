New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 714,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 155,309 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.2% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.0% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.