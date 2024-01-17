New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 10,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

