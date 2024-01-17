New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,800 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $130.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $115.56.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

