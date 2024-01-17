New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,800 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.77. The company has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

