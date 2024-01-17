New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

CMCSA opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.