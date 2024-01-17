New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,818 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $590.00 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $600.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

