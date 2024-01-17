New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $362.33 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $366.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

