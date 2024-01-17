New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

