Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.32

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2977168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $564.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,886,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 265,761 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

