Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 4.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $229.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

