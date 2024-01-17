Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.80

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.80 and traded as high as $53.19. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $295.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

