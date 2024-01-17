Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.80

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.80 and traded as high as $53.19. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 12,500 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.