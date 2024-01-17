Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,113,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:NUSC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.