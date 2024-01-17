Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVEI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -292.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.66. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.