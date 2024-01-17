Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.6% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of ORCL opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

