Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.