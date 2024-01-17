Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,716 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

