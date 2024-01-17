Nwam LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

