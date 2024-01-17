Nwam LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $367.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.55.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 763,989 shares of company stock worth $257,811,576 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

