Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

