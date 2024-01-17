Nwam LLC Sells 15,549 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $105.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.