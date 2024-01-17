Nwam LLC Sells 180 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $494.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.73 and a 200-day moving average of $474.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

