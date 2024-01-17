Nwam LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 151,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 5,019,247 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 545,705 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

