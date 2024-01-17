Nwam LLC Sells 5,563 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.