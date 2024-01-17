NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after buying an additional 556,178 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.