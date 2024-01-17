Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $788.84 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $788.84 million and $23.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.11 or 0.05998619 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00084808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00028984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11716609 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $26,798,668.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

