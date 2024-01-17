Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 589.24% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

