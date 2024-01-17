Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

TSE:OLY opened at C$98.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$236.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$64.80 and a 1-year high of C$98.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Anthony Lanzl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$87.25 per share, with a total value of C$87,250.00. In related news, Director Anthony Lanzl purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$87.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,250.00. Also, Director Rick Skauge bought 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. Insiders acquired 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $252,754 in the last three months. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

