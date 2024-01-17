OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.35 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.