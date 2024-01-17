OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $34.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

ONEW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $467.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.53. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

