ONUS (ONUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36.44

ONUS (ONUS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and $36.44 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.3701182 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

