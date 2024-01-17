Optas LLC Acquires Shares of 17,156 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 43.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135,971 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 71.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

