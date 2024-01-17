Optas LLC Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,760,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $182.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.