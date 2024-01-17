Optas LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $119,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $3,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 149,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.