Optas LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

